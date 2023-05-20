UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1438 vacancies, Check details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the position of Village Development Officers (VDO) in the Panchayati Raj Department of the Government of the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1438 vacancies.

Interested job seekers of the state, who meet the eligibility criteria, can apply through the official website of UP Gram Panchayat Adhikari Bharti 2023 at upsssc.gov.in.

This UPSSSC recruitment drive aims to strengthen the workforce in the Panchayati Raj Department and contribute to the development of rural areas in Uttar Pradesh. Successful candidates will have the chance to make a positive impact on the lives of the people in these communities.

UPSSSC VDO recruitment: Important Dates

The online application process will commence on May 23, 2023, and the last date of application submission is June 12, 2023. It is essential to pay the application fee within the specified dates, starting from May 23, 2023, to ensure the completion of the application process. Candidates can make corrections or modifications from June 12, 2023, to June 19, 2023. This allows candidates to rectify any errors or update their information as required.

Salary details

Selected candidates for the VDO position will be offered a salary/pay scale of Rs. 25500-81100/-.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination on the basis of marks scored by them in the preliminary eligibility test (UP PET 2022).

Application Fee

The examination fee for all categories candidates is Rs 25.

How to apply online for the UPSSSC VDO recruitment

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC or UP Gram Panchayat Adhikari Bharti 2023 at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online or Online Application link.

Step 3: Enter the required information accurately in the online application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the online application form.