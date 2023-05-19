SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Specialist Cadre Officers posts including Vice President
State Bank of India (SBI) has published the notification for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on a regular basis and contract basis. Interested candidates with the required qualifications are expected to apply for the posts. The registration process is expected to end on July 5, 2023. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.
Application Fee
General/OBS/ EWS- Rs 750
SC/ST –Fee
Mode of payment- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking
Important dates
Starting date to Apply Online: 16-05-2023
Last date to Apply Online: 05-06-2023
Vacancy details
|Position
|Vacancy
|Age Limit
|Vice President
|1
|45 Years
|Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead)
|1
|35 – 48 Years
|Chief Manager (PMO – Lead)
|2
|30 – 44 Years
|Chief Manager (Tech Architect)
|3
|30 – 42 Years
|Project Manager
|6
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (Tech Architect)
|3
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (Data Architect)
|3
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (DevSecOps Engineer)
|4
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist)
|3
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist)
|3
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (Integration Lead)
|1
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (Integration Specialist)
|4
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (IT Security Expert)
|4
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (SIT Test Lead)
|2
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (Performance Test Lead)
|2
|28 – 38 Years
|Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst)
|1
|28 – 38 Years
|Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead)
|4
|25 – 35 Years
|Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst)
|4
|25 – 35 Years
|Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Infra)
|1
|50 Years
|Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital)
|1
|50 Years
|Company Secretary-MMGS-III
|2
|25 – 30 Years
|Company Secretary-MMGS-II
|2
|25 – 30 Years