SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Specialist Cadre Officers posts including Vice President

State Bank of India (SBI) has published the notification for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on a regular basis and contract basis. Interested candidates with the required qualifications are expected to apply for the posts. The registration process is expected to end on July 5, 2023. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.

Application Fee

General/OBS/ EWS- Rs 750

SC/ST –Fee

Mode of payment- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking

Important dates

Starting date to Apply Online: 16-05-2023

Last date to Apply Online: 05-06-2023

Vacancy details

Position Vacancy Age Limit Vice President 1 45 Years Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead) 1 35 – 48 Years Chief Manager (PMO – Lead) 2 30 – 44 Years Chief Manager (Tech Architect) 3 30 – 42 Years Project Manager 6 28 – 38 Years Manager (Tech Architect) 3 28 – 38 Years Manager (Data Architect) 3 28 – 38 Years Manager (DevSecOps Engineer) 4 28 – 38 Years Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist) 3 28 – 38 Years Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist) 3 28 – 38 Years Manager (Integration Lead) 1 28 – 38 Years Manager (Integration Specialist) 4 28 – 38 Years Manager (IT Security Expert) 4 28 – 38 Years Manager (SIT Test Lead) 2 28 – 38 Years Manager (Performance Test Lead) 2 28 – 38 Years Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst) 1 28 – 38 Years Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead) 4 25 – 35 Years Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst) 4 25 – 35 Years Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Infra) 1 50 Years Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) 1 50 Years Company Secretary-MMGS-III 2 25 – 30 Years Company Secretary-MMGS-II 2 25 – 30 Years

