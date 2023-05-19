SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Specialist Cadre Officers posts including Vice President

State Bank of India has published the notification for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on a regular basis and contract basis.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023
State Bank of India (SBI) has published the notification for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on a regular basis and contract basis. Interested candidates with the required qualifications are expected to apply for the posts.  The registration process is expected to end on July 5, 2023. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.

Application Fee

General/OBS/ EWS- Rs 750

SC/ST –Fee

Mode of payment- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking

Important dates

Starting date to Apply Online: 16-05-2023

Last date to Apply Online: 05-06-2023

Vacancy details

Position Vacancy Age Limit
Vice President 1 45 Years
Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead) 1 35 – 48 Years
Chief Manager (PMO – Lead) 2 30 – 44 Years
Chief Manager (Tech Architect) 3 30 – 42 Years
Project Manager 6 28 – 38 Years
Manager (Tech Architect) 3 28 – 38 Years
Manager (Data Architect) 3 28 – 38 Years
Manager (DevSecOps Engineer) 4 28 – 38 Years
Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist) 3 28 – 38 Years
Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist) 3 28 – 38 Years
Manager (Integration Lead) 1 28 – 38 Years
Manager (Integration Specialist) 4 28 – 38 Years
Manager (IT Security Expert) 4 28 – 38 Years
Manager (SIT Test Lead) 2 28 – 38 Years
Manager (Performance Test Lead) 2 28 – 38 Years
Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst) 1 28 – 38 Years
Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead) 4 25 – 35 Years
Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst) 4 25 – 35 Years
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Infra) 1 50 Years
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) 1 50 Years
Company Secretary-MMGS-III 2 25 – 30 Years
Company Secretary-MMGS-II 2 25 – 30 Years

 

