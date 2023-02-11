UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for Assistant Controller and other posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Controller and other posts. Candidates who possess the desired qualification and are interested in the job can apply online for the posts after reading the notification at the official UPSC site. The last date for the application submission is March 02, 2023.

As many as 73 posts are vacant under this notification by UPSC.

Check more details about the fresh UPSC recruitment drive below:

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Last date of online application: March 2, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post

Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts

Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts

Foreman (Electrical): 1 post

Foreman (Electronics): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Director: 12 posts

Assistant Controller: 47 posts

Labour Officer: 1 post

Application Fee

General candidates: Rs 25

Female/ SC/ST/ Person with disability: Nil

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply via online mode through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in on or before March 02, 2023.

For more details-click on the official notification of UPSC Recruitment Here