UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply to get salary as per 7th Pay Commission

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of more than 100 vacancies. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission on or before February 2, 2023.

The selected candidates of the UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive would get a salary as per the 7th Pay Commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 details:

Name and number of posts:

Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1 post

Assistant Director (Toxicology) in Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1 post

Rubber Production Commissioner in Rubber Board, Kottayam, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: 1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (NonDestructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: 1 post

Scientific Officer (Electrical) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: 1 post

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 1 post

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) in Office of the Registrar General, India, Ministry of Home Affairs: 6 posts

Assistant Director (IT) in Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs: 4 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) in Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 9 posts

Junior Translation Officer in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 67 posts

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) in Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 3 posts

Assistant Engineer Grade-I in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines: 4 posts

Senior Scientific Officer, Department of Environment, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 2 posts

Age limits:

Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 50 years

Assistant Director (Toxicology) in Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 35

Rubber Production Commissioner in Rubber Board, Kottayam, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: 50

Scientist ‘B’ (NonDestructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: 35

Scientific Officer (Electrical) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: 33

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 40 years

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) in Office of the Registrar General, India, Ministry of Home Affairs: 35 years

Assistant Director (IT) in Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs: 35 years

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 35 years

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) in Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 35 years

Junior Translation Officer in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 30 years

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) in Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 50 years.

Assistant Engineer Grade-I in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines: 30 years

Senior Scientific Officer, Department of Environment, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 40 years.

Educational Qualification

“All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement,” reads the official notification. It further reads, “They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts.”

Salary:

Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Director (Toxicology) in Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: Pay Scale: Level10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Rubber Production Commissioner in Rubber Board, Kottayam, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: Pay Scale: Level- 13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientist ‘B’ (NonDestructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientific Officer (Electrical) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) in Office of the Registrar General, India, Ministry of Home Affairs: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Director (IT) in Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs: Level 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) in Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Translation Officer in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) in Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Engineer Grade-I in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Senior Scientific Officer, Department of Environment, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Application Fee

Candidates except the SC/ST/PwBD/Women applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only.

Click here to read the UPSC Recruitment 2023 notification.