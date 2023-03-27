UPSC vacancy 2023: Apply for 69 posts in various departments, salary as per 7th CPC

A fresh notification has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to fill up different vacant posts in several departments. The online application process which has started from March 25 will continue till April 13.

According to the notification, as many as 69 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

UPSC recruitment details:

Name and number of vacancies:

Regional Director: 1

Assistant Commissioner: 1

Assistant Ore Dressing Office: 22

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): 4

Assistant Mining Engineer: 34

Youth Officer: 7

UPSC age limits:

Regional Director: 55

Assistant Commissioner: 40

Assistant Ore Dressing Office: 35

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): 35

Assistant Mining Engineer: 34

Youth Officer: 30

However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Important dates:

Online recruitment applications (ORA) are invited for direct recruitment by selection through the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in: 25-03-2023.

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application (ORA) through ORA: 23:59 hrs on 13-04-2023.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 23:59 hrs on 14-04-2023.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must have passed Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in a relevant discipline from a recognised Board/Institute/University.

Application fee:

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Pay scale:

Regional Director: Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Commissioner: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Ore Dressing Office: Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Mining Engineer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Youth Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Click here to apply for UPSC vacancy 2023.

Click here to read the UPSC vacancy 2023 notification.