UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for the post of Scientist B, Junior Scientific Officer & Other posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Recruitment of Scientist B, Junior Scientific Officer and other vacant posts. Candidates who possess the desired qualification and are interested in the job can apply for the job after reading the notification. As many as 52 posts are vacant under this notification by UPSC.

Important Dates

Online Application Last Date: 27/10/2022

Printing of Application Last Date: 28/10/2022 (up to 11:59pm)

Age Limit

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering) (minimum age): 40 years

Scientist B (maximum age): 35 years

Junior Scientific Officer/ Assistant Architect & Drugs Inspector (maximum age): 45 years

Assistant Professor (maximum age): 45 years

Application Fee

General candidates/OBC: Rs 25

Female/ SC/ST/ People with disability: Nil

Vacancy details

The post name and the details about the vacancy are mentioned below in details.

Senior Design Officer Grade-I– 1 post

Applicants are required to have a degree in Mechanical / Marine Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Additionally the candidates must have five years practical experience in design / installation /construction of ships.

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents)– 7 posts

Applicants are required to have a Master Degree in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or institute. Three years of experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Documents Examination from a government recognised organization or institution

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Narcotics)– 3 posts

Applicants are required to have a Master Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry from recognised University or Institute or Master Degree in Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from recognised University or institute.

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics)-1 post

Applicants are required to have Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.

Assistant Architect– 13 posts

Applicants are required to have a Degree in Architecture from a recognized University or Institution and registered with Council of Architecture as Architect

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) – 1 post

Applicants are required to have a Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Drugs Inspector – 26 posts

Applicants are required to have a Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Science or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

