Recruitment

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy open for 42 SO posts

Union Bank of India has published a new recruitment notification for Specialist Officer posts. The last date of application is February 12.

By Sunita 0
union bank of india 2023

Union Bank of India has published a new recruitment notification for Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eleigible candidates can apply for Specialist Officer posts at official UBI site- unionbankofindia.co.in. The online application link has opened on January 23. The last date for payment of application fees is February 12, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 42 posts in the organisation. The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank throughout India at sole discretion of the Bank.

For more details on eligibility, selection process and other details, check the article below.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Important Dates 

Starting date: January 23, 2023

Last date: February 12, 2023

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

  • Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 3 posts
  • Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 34 posts
  • Manager (Credit Officer): 5 posts

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications and Age limit 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should meet the given educational qualification and age limit.

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant):

Age Limit

Minimum : 25 years
Maximum : 40 years

Educational Qualifications:
An Associate Member (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
Work Experience:
Minimum 6 years of experience as CA in a BANK/NBFC/FIs/Credit rating agency.

Senior Manager (Credit Officer):

Age Limit

Minimum : 25 years
Maximum : 35 years

Educational Qualifications:

Essential: Graduation in any discipline.
Desirable:
Preferably CAIIB/MBA (Finance)/CMA/CA/CFA/CS
Work Experience:
Minimum 4 years of experience in MSME/ Corporate credit in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Manager (Credit Officer):

Age limit

Minimum : 22 years
Maximum : 35 years

Educational Qualifications:

Essential: Graduation in any discipline.
Desirable:
Preferably CAIIB/MBA (Finance)/CMA/CA/CFA/CS
Work Experience:
Minimum 2 years’ experience in MSME/ Corporate credit in any Scheduled Commercial Bank and should be a confirmed officer as on date of application.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The selection odf the candidates will be done through Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The applicant shall be required to qualify in each Test of the Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) as per cut-off marks.

Pay scale

  • Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890
  • Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
  • Manager (Credit Officer): 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

In addition, Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance and other allowances will bepayable as per prevailing rules and regulations in the Bank.

How to apply for Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply through online mode only and no other mode of submission of application will be accepted.

Application fee

  • For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: Rs. 150.00 (Intimation Charges)
  • OBC: Rs.850.00 (Application fees)

Check Detailed Notification Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for different posts…

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: application open for 2649…

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Massive vacancy of 7483 Group C…

1 of 290