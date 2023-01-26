Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy open for 42 SO posts

Union Bank of India has published a new recruitment notification for Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eleigible candidates can apply for Specialist Officer posts at official UBI site- unionbankofindia.co.in. The online application link has opened on January 23. The last date for payment of application fees is February 12, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 42 posts in the organisation. The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank throughout India at sole discretion of the Bank.

For more details on eligibility, selection process and other details, check the article below.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date: January 23, 2023

Last date: February 12, 2023

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 3 posts

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 34 posts

Manager (Credit Officer): 5 posts

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications and Age limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should meet the given educational qualification and age limit.

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant):

Age Limit

Minimum : 25 years

Maximum : 40 years

Educational Qualifications:

An Associate Member (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Work Experience:

Minimum 6 years of experience as CA in a BANK/NBFC/FIs/Credit rating agency.

Senior Manager (Credit Officer):

Age Limit

Minimum : 25 years

Maximum : 35 years

Educational Qualifications:

Essential: Graduation in any discipline.

Desirable:

Preferably CAIIB/MBA (Finance)/CMA/CA/CFA/CS

Work Experience:

Minimum 4 years of experience in MSME/ Corporate credit in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Manager (Credit Officer):

Age limit

Minimum : 22 years

Maximum : 35 years

Educational Qualifications:

Essential: Graduation in any discipline.

Desirable:

Preferably CAIIB/MBA (Finance)/CMA/CA/CFA/CS

Work Experience:

Minimum 2 years’ experience in MSME/ Corporate credit in any Scheduled Commercial Bank and should be a confirmed officer as on date of application.

Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The selection odf the candidates will be done through Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The applicant shall be required to qualify in each Test of the Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) as per cut-off marks.

Pay scale

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Manager (Credit Officer): 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

In addition, Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance and other allowances will bepayable as per prevailing rules and regulations in the Bank.

How to apply for Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply through online mode only and no other mode of submission of application will be accepted.

Application fee

For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: Rs. 150.00 (Intimation Charges)

OBC: Rs.850.00 (Application fees)

Check Detailed Notification Here