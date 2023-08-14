Top 50 school students of Odisha to get a free ride on Vande Bharat Express

Cuttack: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that selected 50 Saraswati Vidya Mandir school students will get the chance to get a free ride on Vande Bharat Express.

The 50 students will be selected through a special competition. According to reports, the Minister made this announcement at the Bhumi Pujan of Saraswati Vidya Mandir school on Sunday.

The Union Minister performed Bhumi Pujan of Saraswati Vidya Mandir school on Sunday and also interacted with the students.

While talking to reporters at the ceremony, the Minister said that when the students saw Vande Bharat’s video, they had a desire to travel in the Vande Bharat Express. So, to fulfil their desire, a competition will be conducted and of them, the 50 students who are selected will be given a ride.

The Vande Bharat train was first launched in Odisha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18 via video conferencing. The Vande Bharat Train travels between Puri to Howrah.

The Union Minister also praised the redevelopment work at the Bhubaneswar railway station. He will visit and inspect the redevelopment work at the station.

(Source: ANI)