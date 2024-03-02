Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 648 typist, stenographer and other posts

The Jharkhand High Court has initiated online registration for 648 posts including Typist or Copyist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer and English Stenographer. The application procedure has already begun on March 1, while it will be concluded on March 31st.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms at the official website of the Jharkhand High Court or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/recruitment.php.

A total of 648 vacancies have been announced. Out of which, 399 are for English stenographers and 249 are for Typist/Copyist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer & Deposition.

More Details

Vacancy

Typist/Copyist (Civil Court) – 17 Posts

Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer – 14 Posts

Deposition Typist (Civil Court) – 218 Posts

English Stenographer for Civil Courts of the State of Jharkhand-397 Posts

English Stenographer for Judicial Academy Jharkhand, Ranchi – 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

English Stenographer – Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a stenography speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in English and a typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English on a Computer with permissible mistakes up to 05%.

Typist/ Copyist (Civil Court), Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, Deposition Typist (Civil Court) – Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Age Limit

The candidates must be 21 or above years of age but not more than the age of 35 years. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section

Step 3: Click on the notification link that reads, ‘Link to apply Online Application form for Advertisement No. 02/03/Admn. Misc./ 2024.

Step 4: It will redirect you to the login page

Step 5: Now, register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Step 6: Upload documents, and click on ‘submit’

For more details candidates can visit the official website of Jharkhand High Court or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.