SSC CHSL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 1600 vacant posts

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam, 2023 for filling up of various posts including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). Interested candidates are expected to check the detailed notification and check the eligibility criteria.

Posts

A total of 1600 posts are vacant for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and, Data Entry Operator (DEO).

Important Dates

Apply Online Starting Date: 9/5/2023

Apply Online Last Date: 8/6/2023

Last date for fee payment: 10/6/2023

Last date for Challan generation: 11/6/2023

Exam Dates

Tier-I examination (Computer Based Examination): August 2023

Tier-I examination (Computer Based Examination): To be notified later

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 27 Years

Age relaxation is applicable according to govt. norms.

Qualification

Interested candidates for the post should have passed 12th Class/ equivalent exam from a recognized Board/ University.

Application Fee

General: Rs 100

For SC, Women, ST, PWD, Ex Serviceman: Nil

Payment Mode: Online

Pattern of Tier-I examination

Part Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) 1 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/ 50 60 minutes for general candidates (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribe) 2 General Intelligence 25/ 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25/ 50 4 General Awareness 25/ 50

The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form.

Click here to check the notification

Click here to apply online

Click here to open official website