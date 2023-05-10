SSC CHSL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 1600 vacant posts
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam, 2023 for filling up of various posts including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). Interested candidates are expected to check the detailed notification and check the eligibility criteria.
Posts
A total of 1600 posts are vacant for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and, Data Entry Operator (DEO).
Important Dates
Apply Online Starting Date: 9/5/2023
Apply Online Last Date: 8/6/2023
Last date for receipt of online applications: 8/6/2023
Last date for fee payment: 10/6/2023
Last date for Challan generation: 11/6/2023
Exam Dates
Tier-I examination (Computer Based Examination): August 2023
Tier-I examination (Computer Based Examination): To be notified later
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 27 Years
Age relaxation is applicable according to govt. norms.
Qualification
Interested candidates for the post should have passed 12th Class/ equivalent exam from a recognized Board/ University.
Application Fee
General: Rs 100
For SC, Women, ST, PWD, Ex Serviceman: Nil
Payment Mode: Online
Pattern of Tier-I examination
|Part
|Subject
|Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks
|Time Duration (For all four Parts)
|1
|English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|25/ 50
|
60 minutes for general candidates (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribe)
|2
|General Intelligence
|25/ 50
|3
|Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|25/ 50
|4
|General Awareness
|25/ 50
The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form.
