RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Big opportunity for graduates, Apply for 291 posts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for direct recruitment to the post of officers in Grade ‘B’ for the year 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in. The online application has commenced through the bank’s website from May 9 and will continue till 6pm of June 09, 2023.

Important Dates:

starting date of application: May 9, 2023

Last date of application: June 09, 2023 till 6pm

RBI Grade B direct recruitment 2023 Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General- 222 posts

2. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR- 38 posts

3. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM- 31

RBI Grade B direct Recruitment 2023:

Minimum Educational Qualifications

The candidate should have done Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done via online/written examinations in Phase – I and Phase – II and interview.

Salary Details

Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) – 86550-3300(4)-99750 (16 years) applicable to Officers in Grade B. They will also be eligible for Special Allowance, Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Learning Allowance, House Rent Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments (without HRA) are Rs 1,16,914.

How to Apply for RBI Grade B recruitment 2023

Eligible candidates can apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in till 06 pm of June 09, 202. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

For more information Click HERE to read official notification