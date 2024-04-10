SSC CHSL 2024: Notification released for recruitment of 3712 vacant posts, details inside

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) is inviting applications to fill up positions under the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Examinations. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. A total of 3712 vacancies will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and submit their applications.
Notably, the applications are to be submitted via the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. It is important to mention that the online application process has already begun. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of online applications is May 7, 2024. The tier I examinations will be conducted across different centers between 1st to 12th July, 2024. For further details, check below:
Important Dates for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024
- Date of release of notification: April 8, 2024
- Starting date for submission of online application: April 8, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online application: May 7, 2024
- Closing date for application correction window: May 11, 2024
- Dates for Tier I examination: July 1 to July 12
Vacant Posts for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024
A total of 3712 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. The following are the vacant posts that will be filled up:
- Lower Divisional Clerk
- Junior Secretariat Assistant
- Postal Assistant
- Sorting Assistant
- Data Entry Operator
- Data Entry Operator (Grade A)
Educational Qualification
- Lower Divisional Clerk: Candidates should have completed class 12 examination from a recognized board.
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: Candidates should have completed class 12 examination from a recognized board.
- Data Entry Operator: Candidates should have completed 12th class education in Science with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.
- Data Entry Operator (Grade A): Candidates should have completed class 12 examination from a recognized board.
For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- From the homepage, they need to click on the ‘Apply’ tab.
- Next, click on the link that reads “Combined Higher Secondar Level (10+2) Examination 2024.”
- Get yourself registered and fill up the application form.
- Upload all the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application.
- Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the application form for future references.