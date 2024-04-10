SSC CHSL 2024: Notification released for recruitment of 3712 vacant posts, details inside

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) is inviting applications to fill up positions under the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Examinations. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. A total of 3712 vacancies will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and submit their applications.

Notably, the applications are to be submitted via the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. It is important to mention that the online application process has already begun. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of online applications is May 7, 2024. The tier I examinations will be conducted across different centers between 1st to 12th July, 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024

Date of release of notification: April 8, 2024

Starting date for submission of online application: April 8, 2024

Closing date for submission of online application: May 7, 2024

Closing date for application correction window: May 11, 2024

Dates for Tier I examination: July 1 to July 12

Vacant Posts for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024

A total of 3712 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. The following are the vacant posts that will be filled up:

Lower Divisional Clerk

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Postal Assistant

Sorting Assistant

Data Entry Operator

Data Entry Operator (Grade A)

Educational Qualification

Lower Divisional Clerk: Candidates should have completed class 12 examination from a recognized board.

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Candidates should have completed class 12 examination from a recognized board.

Data Entry Operator: Candidates should have completed 12th class education in Science with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

Data Entry Operator (Grade A): Candidates should have completed class 12 examination from a recognized board.

For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

How to Apply