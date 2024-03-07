SSC CAPF Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 4187 posts, check details inside
SSC CAPF Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies under Central Armed Police Force and Delhi Police. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims at filling up a total of 4187 vacant posts. An official notification for the drive has been released. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up vacancies under these posts: Border Security Fore (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
SSC CAPF Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Closing date for submission of online applications: March 28, 2024
- Last date for closing of correction window: March 31, 2024
- Dates for examination: May 9, 10, and 13, 2024
SSC CAPF Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts
- Delhi Police SI male vacancies: 125 vacant posts
- Delhi Police SI female vacancies: 61 vacant posts
SSC CAPF Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
- Candidates applying for the recruitment should hold a graduation degree from a recognized university.
- Minimum age limit to apply: 20 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 25 years of age
For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.
Selection Process
The final selection of the candidates will be done based on five stages. They are as follows:
- Paper I
- Paper II
- Physical Examination
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Application Fee
- Candidates belonging to General category: Rs 100
- Candidates belonging to SC/ ST: NA
- Candidates belonging Ex-Servicemen: NA
- Women Candidates: NA