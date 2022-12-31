South Eastern railway recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 1785 Apprentice jobs, Apply online

The South Eastern Railway is inviting applications to fill up the vacant posts for apprentice posts in workshops. A total of 1785 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply are to check their eligibility and other details. An official notification for the same has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official RRCSER (Railway Recruitment Cell South Eastern Railway) website. Submission of applications via any other method shall not be accepted. The last date for the submission of online applications is February 02, 2023. For further details, check below:

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Important dates

Date for release of notification: December 27, 2022

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 03, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 02, 2023

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Eligibility



Candidate applying should have completed matriculation (10th Class) from a recognized institute with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Candidate should hold an ITI pass certificate, granted by NCVT/SCVT.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Age limit



Minimum age for applying: 15 years of age

Maximum age for applying: 24 years of age

Upper age limit relaxation is to be considered for candidates SC/ST, OBC, or Physically handicapped candidates

5 years age relaxation for SC/ST candidates

3 years age relaxation for OBC candidates

10 years age relaxation for Physically handicapped candidates

Important links