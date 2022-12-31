South Eastern railway recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 1785 Apprentice jobs, Apply online

Candidates willing to apply for South Eastern Railway recruitment can submit their applications online by February 02, 2023.

Recruitment
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
south eastern railway recruitment
Pic Credits: Live Mint

The South Eastern Railway is inviting applications to fill up the vacant posts for apprentice posts in workshops. A total of 1785 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply are to check their eligibility and other details. An official notification for the same has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official RRCSER (Railway Recruitment Cell South Eastern Railway) website. Submission of applications via any other method shall not be accepted. The last date for the submission of online applications is February 02, 2023. For further details, check below:

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Important dates

  • Date for release of notification: December 27, 2022
  • Starting date for submission of online applications: January 03, 2023
  • Closing date for submission of online applications: February 02, 2023

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Eligibility

Related News

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 148 Agriculture officer…

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for accountant posts, earn up…

IIT Bhubaneswar recruitment 2023: Several vacancies for…

SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 1438 facilitator posts,…

  • Candidate applying should have completed matriculation (10th Class) from a recognized institute with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate
  • Candidate should hold an ITI pass certificate, granted by NCVT/SCVT.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Age limit

  • Minimum age for applying: 15 years of age
  • Maximum age for applying: 24 years of age
  • Upper age limit relaxation is to be considered for candidates SC/ST, OBC, or Physically handicapped candidates
  • 5 years age relaxation for SC/ST candidates
  • 3 years age relaxation for OBC candidates
  • 10 years age relaxation for Physically handicapped candidates

Important links

  • To visit the official RRCSER website, Click here
  • To view the official notification, Click here

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.