SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for 12,600 posts, Check details here
Candidates willing to apply for SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 can check their eligibility and apply online on or before December 29, 2023.
SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) in Assam is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts for grade 3 and grade 4 positions. Through this recruitment drive, the organisations aims to fill up a total of 12,600 vacancies.
An official notification for the drive has been released at the official website. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through sebaonline.org and on assam.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date for the submission of online applications is December 29, 2023.
For further details, check below:
SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: November 10, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: December 29, 2023
SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Grade 3 Category-I: 4055 vacant posts
- Grade 3 Category-II: 3127 vacant posts
- Grade 3 Category III: 418 vacant posts
- Grade 4 Category-I: 1060 vacant posts
- Grade 4 Category-II: 1990 vacant posts
- Grade 4 Category III: 1950 vacant posts
SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- Grade 3 Category-I: Candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree
- Grade 3 Category-II: Candidate should have passed HSSLC Level (Class-12 examination)
- Grade 3 Category III: Candidate should have passed HSLC Level (Class-10 examination)
- Grade 4 Category-I: Candidate should have passed HSSLC Level (Class-12 examination)
- Grade 4 Category-II: Candidate should have passed HSLC Level (Class-10 examination)
- Grade 4 Category III: Candidate should have read up to class 8.
It is to be noted that for Grade 4 vacancies, candidates exceeding qualification beyond Class 12 will be considered ineligible to apply.
Age Limit
- Minimum age to be able to apply: 18 years
- Maximum age to be able to apply: 40 years
For further detailed information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.
How to Apply
- Eligible candidates are to visit the official website of Assam state portal at assam.gov.in
- Next, they have to click on the official notification for the recruitment drive
- After being redirected, they will have to click on ‘apply online’
- As per the prompt, fill in all the necessary details
- Upload all required documents
- Submit your application
- Candidates are advised to take a print out of their application form for future references