SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for 12,600 posts, Check details here

SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) in Assam is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts for grade 3 and grade 4 positions. Through this recruitment drive, the organisations aims to fill up a total of 12,600 vacancies.

An official notification for the drive has been released at the official website. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through sebaonline.org and on assam.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date for the submission of online applications is December 29, 2023.

For further details, check below:

SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: November 10, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: December 29, 2023

SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Grade 3 Category-I: 4055 vacant posts

Grade 3 Category-II: 3127 vacant posts

Grade 3 Category III: 418 vacant posts

Grade 4 Category-I: 1060 vacant posts

Grade 4 Category-II: 1990 vacant posts

Grade 4 Category III: 1950 vacant posts

SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Grade 3 Category-I: Candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree

Grade 3 Category-II: Candidate should have passed HSSLC Level (Class-12 examination)

Grade 3 Category III: Candidate should have passed HSLC Level (Class-10 examination)

Grade 4 Category-I: Candidate should have passed HSSLC Level (Class-12 examination)

Grade 4 Category-II: Candidate should have passed HSLC Level (Class-10 examination)

Grade 4 Category III: Candidate should have read up to class 8.

It is to be noted that for Grade 4 vacancies, candidates exceeding qualification beyond Class 12 will be considered ineligible to apply.

Age Limit

Minimum age to be able to apply: 18 years

Maximum age to be able to apply: 40 years

For further detailed information, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

How to Apply