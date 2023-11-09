NEHU recruitment 2023: Apply for 154 non-teaching posts including LDC and MTS

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has published a notification for the recruitment of posts like LDC, MTS as well as other non-teaching staff. The candidates who are interested to apply for the posts should check the detailed notification of NEHU and then apply for it.

We have mentioned some important details about the notification below.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC: Rs 500

SC/ST: Rs 250

PwBD and Women: No cost

Payment Mode: Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking

Important Dates

Last date for receipt of application: 2/12/2023

Age Limit

Maximum Age: 35 years

Age relaxation is applicable according to the rules.

Vacancy Details

Post details and qualification

Section officer: 7 posts, Any degree

Assistant: 6 posts, Any degree

Professional Assistant: 6 posts, PG (Library & Information Science)

Private Secretary: 7 posts, Any degree

Lower Division Clerk: 2 posts, Any degree

Multi Tasking Staff: 1 post, Any degree

Statistical Assistant: 5 posts, Any degree

Stenographer: 6 posts, Any degree

Semi Professional Assistant: 26, PG (Library & Information Science)

Junior Library Assistant: 1 Degree (Library & Information Science)

Library Attendant: 11, 10+2