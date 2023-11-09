NEHU recruitment 2023: Apply for 154 non-teaching posts including LDC and MTS
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has published a notification for the recruitment of posts like LDC, MTS as well as other non-teaching staff. The candidates who are interested to apply for the posts should check the detailed notification of NEHU and then apply for it.
Application Fee
General/EWS/OBC: Rs 500
SC/ST: Rs 250
PwBD and Women: No cost
Payment Mode: Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking
Important Dates
Last date for receipt of application: 2/12/2023
Age Limit
Maximum Age: 35 years
Age relaxation is applicable according to the rules.
Vacancy Details
Post details and qualification
Section officer: 7 posts, Any degree
Assistant: 6 posts, Any degree
Professional Assistant: 6 posts, PG (Library & Information Science)
Private Secretary: 7 posts, Any degree
Lower Division Clerk: 2 posts, Any degree
Multi Tasking Staff: 1 post, Any degree
Statistical Assistant: 5 posts, Any degree
Stenographer: 6 posts, Any degree
Semi Professional Assistant: 26, PG (Library & Information Science)
Junior Library Assistant: 1 Degree (Library & Information Science)
Library Attendant: 11, 10+2