SECR Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 1113 apprentice posts, apply online
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The SECR (South East Central Railway) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. Several posts of apprentice will be filled up under this recruitment drive. A total of 1113 vacancies will be filled up.
Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply online via the official website of SECR via apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the notification prior to submitting their application. The last date for submission of online applications is May 1, 2024. For further details, check below:
Important Dates for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online applications: April 2, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: May 1, 2024
Vacant Posts for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024
- Welder: 161 vacant posts
- Turner: 54 vacant posts
- Fitter: 207 vacant posts
- Electrician: 212 vacant posts
- Stenographer (Hindi and English): 23 vacant posts
- Computer Operator and Programmer Assistant: 10 vacant posts
- Health and Sanitary inspector: 25 vacant posts
- Machinist: 15 vacant posts
- Mechanic Diesel: 81 vacant posts
- Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner: 21 vacant posts
- Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics: 35 vacant posts
For Wagon Repair shop in Raipur:
- Fitter: 110 vacant posts
- Welder: 110 vacant posts
- Machinist: 15 vacant posts
- Turner: 14 vacant posts
- Computer Operator and Programmer Assistant: 4 vacant posts
- Stenographer (Hindi and English): 2 vacant posts
Total: 113 vacant posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates applying for the positions should hold a minimum of class 10 examination from a recognized board.
- They must have qualified with minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate.

- Minimum age limit to apply: 15 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 24 years of age
For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.