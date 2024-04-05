SECR Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 1113 apprentice posts, apply online

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The SECR (South East Central Railway) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. Several posts of apprentice will be filled up under this recruitment drive. A total of 1113 vacancies will be filled up.

Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply online via the official website of SECR via apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the notification prior to submitting their application. The last date for submission of online applications is May 1, 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: April 2, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: May 1, 2024

Vacant Posts for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024

Welder: 161 vacant posts

Turner: 54 vacant posts

Fitter: 207 vacant posts

Electrician: 212 vacant posts

Stenographer (Hindi and English): 23 vacant posts

Computer Operator and Programmer Assistant: 10 vacant posts

Health and Sanitary inspector: 25 vacant posts

Machinist: 15 vacant posts

Mechanic Diesel: 81 vacant posts

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner: 21 vacant posts

Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics: 35 vacant posts

For Wagon Repair shop in Raipur:

Fitter: 110 vacant posts

Welder: 110 vacant posts

Machinist: 15 vacant posts

Turner: 14 vacant posts

Computer Operator and Programmer Assistant: 4 vacant posts

Stenographer (Hindi and English): 2 vacant posts

Total: 113 vacant posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the positions should hold a minimum of class 10 examination from a recognized board.

They must have qualified with minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate.

They should also hold an

Minimum age limit to apply: 15 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 24 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.