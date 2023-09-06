SBI recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 107 posts; Apply from today

The State Bank Of India (SBI) has invited applications for 107 posts of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) and control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official SBI website on sbi.co.in. from September 6 till October 10.

SBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details]

Total posts- 107

Control Room Operator (Clerical Cadre) – 89

Armourers – 18

SBI recruitment 2023 selection process

The selection process comprises of online test and an interview. The online written test will be conducted tentatively in November/December 2023.

SBI recruitment 2023 age limit

The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years for the post of Armourer. For the post of Control Room Operators, the minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 48 years for Ex-servicemen/ Ex-CAPF/AR and 35 years for State Fire Service Personnel.

SBI recruitment 2023 application fee

There is no need for candidates to pay any application fee.

How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2023