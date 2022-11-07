SBI recruitment 2022 for 1422 CBO posts; Last date today, Apply now

Candidates who have not applied for the SBI CBO recruitment should hurry up and apply now as today is the last day for application submission. State Bank of India (SBI) is accepting online applications to hire candidates for Circle Based Officers (CBO) posts. The link for online application opened on October 18, 2022 and will close on November 7, 2022

A total of 1422 posts will be filled during this recruitment process. Check more details below:

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 1422

Assam/ Arunachal Pradesh /Manipur/ Meghalaya/ Mizoram/ Nagaland/ Tripura – 300

Maharashtra/ Goa -212

Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh – 183

Rajasthan- 201

Odisha – 175

Telangana – 176

West Bengal/ Sikkim/ A & N Islands – 175

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or with equivalent qualification. Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant will also be accepted.

Experience: Post Essential Academic Qualification of at least 2 years as on September 30, 2022 is required. The experience of work could should be as an officer in any scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank as listed in the second schedule of Reserved Bank of India.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age limit for these posts is 21-30 years as on September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.

Salary: Rs. 36,000/-

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the SBI CBO posts through three rounds-

Online examination

Screening

the final round will be an interview

The online test for shortlisting candidates is tentatively scheduled for December 4.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The ST, PWD candidates do not need to pay any application fee.

How to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website of the bank sbi.co.in.

Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option on the link “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” on the home page.

Fill the application form as per instructions and upload all the essential documents.

Take out a print out of the application form for future reference.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Important Date

Starting date of SBI CBO application process: October 18, 2022

Last date to register: November 7, 2022

SBI CBO 2022 Exam Date: December 4, 2022

Click here for the Official Notification of SBI CBO Recruitment 2022