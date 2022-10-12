SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1673 posts, last date today

State Bank of India has released a new notification for Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment at the official website of SBI.

The bank is going to recruit eligible candidates for a total of 1673 PO post. Candidates who want to apply for the SBI Probationary Officer post can do so at the official website – sbi.co.in

The SBI PO 2022 application process has started from today, September 22 and will continue till October 12, 2022.

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

SBI PO recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting date application: September 22, 2022

Last date to apply for SBI PO 2022 online: October 12, 2022

SBI PO Prelims admit card download 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date December 17 to 20, 2022

SBO PO Prelims result 2022 December 2022 /January 2023

SBI PO Mains exam 2022 January 2023 / February 2023

Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022.

Age limit (As on 01.04.2022):

Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2022 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2001 and not earlier than 02.04.1992.

SBI PO posts selection process

Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview

Candidates should visit the SBI official career website www.sbi.co.in/careers for the latest details and updates.

SBI PO Pay Scale:

Presently, the starting basic pay is 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management

Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

How to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the SBI Probationary Officer post can do so at the official website–sbi.co.in from September 22. The process of Registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date (12.10.2022) for payment of fee.

Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website https: //bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and updates.

Click Here For Official Notification