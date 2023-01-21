SBI PO Prelims 2022 results out now, check how to view results here

SBI PO Prelims 2022: The SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 has been released by the State bank of India on 17th January 2023. The online preliminary examination for the SBI Probationary Officers (PO) to fill 1673 posts had been conducted successfully on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022 throughout the country.

Aspirants who will clear the SBI PO Preliminary exam will be going to appear in the mains examination which is scheduled on 30th January 2023.

State Bank of India select candidates for Probationary Officer positions through a three-stage recruiting process. For consideration to be shortlisted for SBI PO 2022, aspirants must pass each stage—Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Alongside the publication of the SBI PO Score Card and SBI PO Cut Off 2022, the SBI PO Result 2022 has also been made available.

SBI PO Prelims 2022: How to check your result

To check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2023, you need to know two important things:

Registration Number or Roll Number

Date of Birth

The procedures that applicants used to view the SBI PO prelims results 2022 are listed below:

To check the SBI PO result 2022, go to the SBI’s official website ( https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers ) or click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

) or click on the direct link provided at the end of this article. Click on the Announcements section and click the link for the SBI PO preliminary results for 2022.

Insert your Roll Number (also known as your Registration Number), Birthdate, and Text Verification.

Check your results by clicking the Submit button.

Your SBI PO prelims result 2022, together with the cut-off and marks, will be shown on your screen.

Keep a copy of your SBI PO result for your records

Click here to view your results directly.