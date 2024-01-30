SBI Clerk prelims exam 2024 results to be out soon, know how to check your scores

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) result 2024 for preliminary examination soon. Once the results will be out, candidates who appeared the exam can check their results at the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

In order to check the results, one candidate require their roll number/registration number and date of birth.

Here’s how to download the score card of the SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) result 2024

Candidates, you need to visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the careers tab available on the homepage and click on the ‘SBI Clerk Advertisement’ link.

Then, Click on the ‘SBI Clerk Preliminary result 2024’ link from the drop-down menu.

As a new page opens, candidates will be required to submit their roll number/registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit and the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the SBI Clerk Prelims result and download a copy of the same for further reference.

It is worth mentioning here that the computer-based test (CBT) prelims exam was conducted on January 5, 6, 11, and 12 this year. Reportedly, the SBI is likely to release the Clerk Prelims 2024 result in the last week of January or the first week of February 2024. However, there’s no official statement on this.

The exam has been conducted with the aim of filling a total of 8,283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the mains examination.