SAIL Recruitment 2022 for 333 Executive And Non-Executive Cadre posts, Details here

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applicants from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under executive and non-Executive cadre.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post via online mode on its official website www.sail.co.in from 6th September to 30th September.

Important Dates for SAIL Recruitment 2022

Starting date of online application – September 6, 2022

Closing date for submission of application – September 30, 2022

Vacancy Details for SAIL Recruitment 2022

Executive – 08

Assistant Manager (Safety) (E-1): 8

Non-executive – 214

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator)(S-3): 39

Mining Foreman (S-3): 24

Surveyor (S-3): 05

Mining Mate (S-1): 55

Fire Operator (Trainee): 25

Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver(Trainee): 36

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): (HMV): 30

Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee): 80 Vacancies

Mechanical: 15

Metallurgy: 15

Electrical: 40

Civil: 05

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): Total 31 Vacancies

Fitter: 09

Electrician: 10

Machinist: 12

Electronics & Telecommunication: 05

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualifications

For Assistant Manager (Safety) (E-1): i) B.Engg/B.Tech. (Full-Time) in any Branch with Minimum Qualifying 65% Marks from the Government recognized University / Equivalent Institution.

Desirable Experience: Practical Experience of working in a Factory for a Minimum of Two (02) years post-acquiring Degree in Engineering.

ii) Hold a Post-Graduate Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety from any Institute duly recognized the State Government.

iii) Has Adequate knowledge in Odia Dialect.

Other Trade related Posts: Matriculation in respective Trades.

In case of Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation), Operator-cum-Technician, Surveyor, Mining Foreman, Fire Operator Trainee (S-3) Posts Graduation or Diploma in Engineering with Minimum Qualifying 50% Marks in respect of General Merit Candidates.

Age Limits for SAIL Recruitment 2022

For Assistant Manager (Safety) and Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation) (S-3) Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years.

For All Other Non-Executive Post Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 28 Years

Pay Scales:

For Assistant Manager (Safety) (E-1) Post: Pay Scale: Rs.50000–3%–160000.00 and Post completion of Service/Training the Pay Scale shall be raised to Rs.60000–3%–180000.00.

For Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) (S–3)/Mining Foreman (S–3)/Surveyor (S–3) Rs.26600-3% to Rs.38920.00 (S-3)

Mining Mate (S–1) Rs.25070-3% to Rs.35070.00 (S-1)

Fire Operator (Trainee) (S–3)/Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (S–3) Rs.16100 (in the 1st Year) and Rs.18300 (in the 2nd Year)

Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (S–1)/Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)(S–1)/ Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)(HMV)(S–1) Rs.12900 (in the 1st Year) Rs.15000 (in the 2nd Year)

Application and Processing Fee

Payment Mode: Net Banking/Credit Card/ ATM-cum-Debit Card or at Bank through System Generated Challan Form.

Assistant Manager (Safety): Rs.700 for General Category Plus Bank Charges

Reserved Community: Rs.200 (Processing Charges)

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator), Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Fire Operator (Trainee) & Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee)

General Category: Rs.500 Plus Bank Charges

Reserved Community: Rs.150 (Processing Charges)

Mining Mate, Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) & Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (HMV)

General Category: Rs.300 Plus Bank Charges

Reserved Community: Rs.100 (Processing Charges)

How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Log on to SAIL’s Website www.sail.co.in Click on the “Careers” Page or www.sailcareers.com

Click Here to Read Official Notification