SAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 152 vacancies: Salary up to Rs 2,20,000

Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Administrative control of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is hiring eligible candidates for 152 posts including Coach, Sr. Coach, Ch. Coach and others. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the vacancies under Sports Authority of India on or before 3rd March 2023.

Applying candidates should have Diploma or equivalent in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS/Medal winner in Olympic/World Championship with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Check more details regarding the recruitment below:

SAI Recruitment 2023 Important Date

Last date to apply: March 3, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Total posts-152

Coach -44

Coach – 34

Coach- 49

HPC – 25

SAI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Coach-Diploma or equivalent in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University OR

should be a Medal winner in Olympic/World Championship/ Twice Olympic Participation, OR should have participated in Olympic/ Paralympics and International Event, OR Dronacharya Awardee

You can check the official notification for details of the educational qualification, age limit.

How to apply for SAI Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/ on or before 03 March 2023.

For more details-click Here.