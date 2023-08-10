RRC ECoR recruitment 2023: Hiring open for 781 vacancies in East Coast Railway; Check details

Railway Recruitment Cell, East Coast Railway has announced huge vacancies for filling up vacancies for multiple posts of ALP/Technicians, Junior Engineer and Train Manager against GDCE Quota.

The regular and eligible employees (except RPF/RPSF) of East Coast Railway are eligible to apply for these vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RRC/Bhubaneswar at www.rrcbbs.org.in. The application process is underway and the deadline for the application submission is September 4.

Check more details about the recruitment drive below:

RRC East Coast Railway Recruitment 2023 Details

Total Posts: 781 posts

• Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP): 519 posts

• Technician-III: 58 posts

• Junior Engineer: 51 posts

• Train Manager: 153 posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

The aspirants must have passed Class 10th/Class 12/Diploma/Degree from a recognised University/Institute.

Age Limit

The age of candidates must be between 18 years to 42 years as on January 1, 2024. Age relaxation available. The OBC candidates get the upper age limit of 45 years and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be based on CBT, Computer Based Aptitude Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination as applicable.

Note that you should keep your personal mobile number and personal valid e-mail ID active throughout the recruitment process as all communications from RRC will be sent only through SMS/e-mail.

How to apply for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above mentioned posts through official website of RRC/Bhubaneswar at www.rrcbbs.org.in. The last date to apply is September 4.