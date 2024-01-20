RRB recruitment 2024: Mega job vacancies open for 5695 Assistant Loco Pilot posts, Apply from today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a mega recruitment drive for 5695 vacancies for the positions of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). The recruitment drive is conducted under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. According to the official notification, the online application will be available from January 20 and the deadline is on February 19, 2024.

The detailed vacancy details as per regions have been given in the notification.

RRB ALP recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2024

Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the recruitment drive, the candidates need to be 10th class passed and hold ITI from a recognized institute of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio/TV), Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, Armature and coil winder, Mechnical (Diesal), Heat Engine, Turner, Machinist, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic.

OR

should be a 10th Passed with three Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics/Automobile Engineering or a combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognized institution in lieu of ITI.

Age Limit

The applicants should have a minimum age limit of 18 years and the maximum age of 30 years.

Pay scale

The pay scale for Assistant Loco Pilot is Rs 19900- 63200/- (Level-2).

RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Selection process 2024

The candidates will be selected through Computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT), document verifications, and Medical Exam.

How to apply for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024

The job aspirants who want to apply for the vacancies and have the desired eligibility criteria can go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board before the last date which is February 19, 2024.

Note users need to log in using existing credentials on the official RRB online application portal.

RRB Recruitment 2024 Application Fee

The Female/EBC/SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/Transgender/Minorities category candidates need to pay an application of Rs 250. While the application fee for others is Rs 500.