Bank of Baroda recruitment 2024: Online application begins, apply now

Good news for the candidates who are in search of jobs in banking sectors as the Bank of Baroda has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of security officers on regular basis.

As per the notification as many as 38 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive which will continue till February 2, 2024.

Bank of Baroda security officers recruitment 2024 details:

Important dates:

Online Registration of Application starts from: 19.01.2024

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 08.02.2024

Name and number of posts:

Manager – Security (MMG/S-II): 38

Age limits:

Minimum: 25

Maximum: 35

However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Education Qualification:

Mandatory: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University / Institute.

Preferable: A certification in computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is preferable

Roles & Responsibilities – Manager – Security (MMG/S-II)

To work under the direct supervision, direction & control of Regional Manager / any other authority as decided by the Bank and to report to the Zonal Security Officer (ZSO)/ Authority decided by the Bank on all technical matters.

To oversee enforcement of all instructions, directions and regulations in respect of security in respect of safety and security arrangements issued by the Bank.

To inspect prescribed Bank Premises under his jurisdiction as per periodicity fixed by the Bank

Any other work assigned from time to time.

Application fees for Bank of Baroda security officer recruitment 2024:

Rs 600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs 100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST & Women

Scale of Pay (as amended from time to time):

MMG/S-II: Rs 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69810.

How to apply:

Candidates are required to apply Online through website www.bankofbaroda.co.in. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. It should be kept active till completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for Personal interview and/or Selection Process on the registered Email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying.

Bank of Baroda security officer recruitment 2024 notification.