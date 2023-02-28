RITES recruitment 2023: Online application begins, apply to get salary upto Rs 2,40,000
The interested and eligible candidates can apply before March 23, 2023. A total of 8 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.
Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) Limited, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India is inviting applications for the recruitment of different posts.
Important dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application and online payment of fees: 23.02.2023
- Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees: 17.03.2023 5:00 PM
- Last date of submission of documents through RITES portal: 17.03.2023 5:00 PM
- Issuance of call letter for interview: 17.03.2023
- Date of selection: 23.03.2023
Name and number of posts:
- Solid Waste Expert (Senior): 2
- Solid Waste Expert (Deputy): 1
- Used Waste Expert (Senior): 2
- Used Waste Expert (Deputy): 1
- Senior Procurement Specialist: 1
- Senior Expert (Standards & Specifications): 1
Maximum Age limits:
- Solid Waste Expert (Deputy): 40 Years
- Used Waste Expert (Deputy): 40 Years
- Solid Waste Expert (Senior): 50 Years
- Used Waste Expert (Senior): 50 Years
- Senior Procurement Specialist: 50 Years
- Senior Expert (Standards & Specifications) : 50 Years
Minimum Qualifications & Experience:
- Solid Waste Expert (Senior): M.Tech/M.E. in Environment Engineering & Minimum 10 years experience in Solid Waste Management.
- Solid Waste Expert (Deputy): M.Tech/M.E. in Environmental Engineering & Minimum 8 years experience in Solid Waste Management.
- Used Waste Expert (Senior): M.Tech/M.E. in Environmental Engineering & Minimum 15 years experience in Sewage/ Waste Water Management.
- Used Waste Expert (Deputy): M.Tech/M.E. in Environmental Engineering & Minimum 8 years experience in Sewage/ Waste Water Management.
- Senior Procurement Specialist: MBA/Postgraduate in Management plus B.Tech/B.E. (Civil/Chemical/ Mechanical/ Environment) & Minimum 10 years experience in Sewage/Waste Water Management/Solid waste management.
- Senior Expert (Standards & Specifications): M.Tech/M.E. in Environmental Engineering & Minimum 10 Years experience in Sewage/Waste Water Management/ SWM.
Selection Process:
- The applications received shall be screened for eligibility. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection. The company reserves the right to shortlist the number of candidates for selection out of eligible candidates. Due to prevalent pandemic situation, based on the requirement and discretion of RITES, selection process may be conducted online.
Remuneration:
- Solid Waste Expert (Senior), Senior Procurement Specialist, Senior Expert (Standards & Specifications): Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000.
- Solid Waste Expert (Deputy), Used Waste Expert (Deputy): Rs. 60,000 – 1,80,000.
- Used Waste Expert (Senior): Rs. 90,000 – 2,40,000.
RITES recruitment 2023 Application fee:
- General/OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable
- EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates: Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable.
How to apply:
- A are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.
Click here to read the RITES recruitment 2023 notification.