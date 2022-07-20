RITES Recruitment 2022: No Exams! Know Pay Scale And Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) invites applications for the post of General Manager (GM) in Bhubaneswar and Guwahati on the deputation period.

Good news for the candidates who could not apply for the vacant posts of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Private Limited.

According to a fresh notification issued by the RITES, the last date for submission of hard copies of applications who have registered on RITES website.

RITES Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification:

Applicants are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of the RITES website: www.rites.com

While submitting the application, the system would generate ‘Registration No.’

A copy of this application form containing the registration no. is to be printed, signed, and attached with the application in the prescribed format along with the CV and forwarded after approval of Cadre Controlling Authority along with the document.

The last date/time for submission of the application is 05.08.2022 by 05:00 pm.

RITES Recruitment 2022 Nature And Period Of Engagement:

The normal tenure of deputation shall be 3 years, which may be extended depending upon the recruitment and performance.

RITES Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

The officer should not be more than 55 years as on the last date of submission of the application. There are only 2 vacancies.

RITES Recruitment 2022 Important Dates:

The last date for submission is on 5th August 2022.

Applications Will Be Scrutinized On The Basis Of: