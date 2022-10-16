Railway Recruitment 2022: Great opportunity for the 10th, 12th, and ITI students, apply now to get jobs

Railway Recruitment 2022

The 10th, 12th, and ITI students who are in search of a government job have a great opportunity to get a central government job in railway sector. The Southern Railway is recruiting over 3000 Apprentice posts.

The interested and eligible candidates must apply soon for the Southern Railway Apprentice job as the online application is underway and will continue till October 31, 2022.

Southern Railway Apprentice vacancy details

Important dates:

  1. Opening date of online application: 1/10/2022
  2. Closing date and time for online application: 31/10/2022 (till 5:00 PM)

Name and number of posts:

  • Apprentice: 3154 posts

Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment application fee

  • The candidates who belong to the general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 100 while others (SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women) can apply free of cost.

Qualification needed for Southern Railway Apprentice posts:

  • The applicant should possess 10th, 12th, and ITI degrees

Southern Railway Apprentice job vacancy age limits:

  • The minimum age of the applicant should not be below 15 Years and the maximum age limit not more than 24 Years. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates as per the rules of the government.

Eligibility to apply for Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment:

  • The candidates who reside in the following locations/ areas falling within the Geographical Jurisdiction of Southern Railway alone are eligible to apply.
  • Whole State of Tamil Nadu
  • Whole Union Territory of Puducherry
  • Whole State of Kerala
  • Whole Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands
  • ONLY the two districts of Andhra Pradesh, namely, SPSR Nellore and Chittoor.
  • ONLY one district of Karnataka, namely, Dakshina Kannada

Important links:

Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur
Central Workshop/ Ponmalai, Trichy
S&T Workshop/ Podanur
