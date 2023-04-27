Post Office Recruitment 2023: Fresh notification for Staff Car Driver vacancy released, check details

Applications are invited from eligible officials to fill up two vacancies in Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) (General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, No-Ministerial) in the pay matrix Level 02 (19990-63200) as per 7th PCC in Haryana Postal Circle on Deputation/Absorption basis, amongst eligible employees of Department of Posts.

Post Office Staff Car Driver Vacancy details:

Name of division and number of vacancies:

Hisar: 1

Rohtak: 1

Post Office Staff Car Driver Eligibility:

For deputation/absorption of officials in the department of posts: From amongst the regular dispatch river (Group C) and Group C employees in the Pay Matrix Level -01 (18000-569000) as per 7th PCC I the Department of Posts, who possesses valid Driving License for light and heavy Motor Vehicle on the basis of a Trade Test/Driving Test to assess the competence to drive light and heavy Moto Vehicle. The test shall be conducted by the Department.

Regulation of pay:

Pay Matrix Level 02 as per 7th CPC will be regularized as per pay rules.

Post Office Staff Car Driver Age limits:

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/absorption shall not be exceeding 56 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

Period of deputation:

The period of deputation including the period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other department of the central government shall ordinarily not exceed three years.

Reservation for SC/ST:

No provision for reservation exists for the post to be filled up on deputation/absorption basis.

Applications may be filled up only in the prescribed proforma by the eligible candidates whose services can be spared immediately on selection, along with the certificate from the forwarding authority.

Application along with the necessary documents/ certificates at the end of the annexure and relevant documents in support of qualification and experience may be forwarded to the Assistant Director Postal Services-1 O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Haryana Circle, The Mall, Ambala Cantt-133001, through proper channel positively by 10.05.2023.

Applications not forwarded through proper channels or those received without the requisite certificate and necessary documents or received after the due date shall not be entertained.

The candidates who apply for the posts shall not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently.

Click here to read the Post Office Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 notification.