PGCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Online application for 1035 posts underway
Candidate who have 10th, B.A, Diploma, Graduate, ITI, LLB, MBA, MSW certificate degree in relevant discipline can apply on or before July 31, 2023.
In a best opportunity for the job seekers, Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released a fresh notification for the recruitment of 1035 posts.
Candidate who have 10th, B.A, Diploma, Graduate, ITI, LLB, MBA, MSW certificate degree in relevant discipline can apply on or before July 31, 2023. The online application process began from July 1, 2023.
PGCIL Trade Apprentice vacancy details:
Important dates:
- Beginning of online application: July 1, 2023
- Last date to submit the application: July 31, 2023
Name and number of posts:
- Trade Apprentice: 1035
- Graduate (Electrical): 282
- Graduate (Computer Science): 8
- Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineer): 7
- HR Executive: 94
- CSR Executive: 16
- PR Assistant: 10
- ITI – Electrician: 161
- Diploma (Electrical): 215
- Diploma (Civil): 120
- Graduate (Civil): 112
- LAW Executive: 7
- Secretarial Assistant: 3
Education qualification needed for PGCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment:
- Applicant must have a certificate/ degree of 10th, B.A, Diploma, Graduate, ITI, LLB, MBA, MSW or must have an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/ Board.
Pay Salary:
- Rs 13500-17500/-
Click here to read PGCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment notification.
Click here to apply for PGCIL jobs 2023.
The applicants should not be below 18-year-old. There will be relaxation for the deserving candidates. The selected candidates will be appointed in different parts of the country.