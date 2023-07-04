PGCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Online application for 1035 posts underway

In a best opportunity for the job seekers, Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released a fresh notification for the recruitment of 1035 posts.

Candidate who have 10th, B.A, Diploma, Graduate, ITI, LLB, MBA, MSW certificate degree in relevant discipline can apply on or before July 31, 2023. The online application process began from July 1, 2023.

PGCIL Trade Apprentice vacancy details:

Important dates:

Beginning of online application: July 1, 2023

Last date to submit the application: July 31, 2023

Name and number of posts:

Trade Apprentice: 1035

Graduate (Electrical): 282

Graduate (Computer Science): 8

Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineer): 7

HR Executive: 94

CSR Executive: 16

PR Assistant: 10

ITI – Electrician: 161

Diploma (Electrical): 215

Diploma (Civil): 120

Graduate (Civil): 112

LAW Executive: 7

Secretarial Assistant: 3

Education qualification needed for PGCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment:

Applicant must have a certificate/ degree of 10th, B.A, Diploma, Graduate, ITI, LLB, MBA, MSW or must have an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/ Board.

Pay Salary:

Rs 13500-17500/-

Click here to read PGCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment notification.

Click here to apply for PGCIL jobs 2023.

The applicants should not be below 18-year-old. There will be relaxation for the deserving candidates. The selected candidates will be appointed in different parts of the country.