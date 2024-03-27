Pawan Hans recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 50 Associate Helicopter Pilot posts, Apply online

Pawan Hans recruitment 2024: Under the administration of Civil Aviation Ministry, Government of India, the Pawan Hans is inviting applications for a number of vacancies. The official website of Pawan Hans has released a notification for the recruitment. A total of 50 vacancies for Associate Helicopter Pilot posts will be filled under this recruitment drive.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. It is to be noted that the candidates will have to apply via the official website of Pawan Hans. The last date for submission of online application is April 30, 2024. For more details, check below:
Important Dates & Vacant Posts
- Last date for submission of online applications: April 30, 2024
- Associate Helicopter Pilot: 50 vacant posts
Salary & Selection Process
- The selected candidates will be offered a package ranging between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh.
- The final list of selected candidates will be prepared on the basis of their endorsements and helicopter flying experience.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official website at pawanhans.co.in.
- From there, they need to click on the link that reads “Pawan Hans Recruitment 2024.”
- After which, candidates will have to fill up the application for with the required details.
- Upload all required documents and submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the application form for all future references.