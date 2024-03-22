OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Number of Radiographer posts revised to 338, Check details  

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced that the number of posts for Odisha Radiographer Service Cadre under state’s Health and Family Welfare Department has been revised. As per the official notice, the posts have been revised for 338 number in place of 378 vacancies earlier.

In the official advertisement, OSSSC mentioned, “In partial modification of the Advertisement No. IIE-29/2023-717(C)/OSSSC dated 15.09.2023, it is hereby notified that after restructuring of Odisha Radiographer Service Cadre by Health and Family Welfare Department, revised requisition has been filed for 338 number of posts of Radiographer in place of 378 vacancies advertised earlier. Accordingly, as per provisions under Para 1 (ii) of the original advertisement, the vacancies advertised earlier for the post of Radiographer -2023 have been revised and published herewith at Annexure-I for information of all concerned.”

More Details

Vacancy details

A total of 338 vacancies of Radiographers will be filled with this recruitment drive

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the vacancies must have passed the +2 Science Examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent, Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) from any Government or any other private institutions recognised by Government of Odisha or All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Applicants with higher qualifications, like Bachelor in Medical Radiation Technology (BMRT) or Master in Medical Radiation Technology (MRT) can also apply provided they have obtained the basic qualification i.e., Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT).

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as of the date of advertisement. Relaxation of Upper Age Limit for reserved category candidates is also applicable as per rules.

Salary Details

The candidates selected for the Radiographer posts will get Pay Scale of Pay matrix level 1: Rs 25500-81100, Pay Matrix level-7, Cell-01.

For more details candidates can check the official notification on the website at www.osssc.gov.in.