OSSSC recruitment 2023 for Group C vacancies: Apply for 414 Radiographer posts

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started the application process for the recruitment to fresh vacancies in the district cadre Group C posts of Radiographers in various district establishments and medical colleges and hospitals. Interested candidates can apply for the OSSSC Recruitment 2023through the official website www.osssc.gov.in. The online application process has commenced from today that is September 21 and the last date for application submission is October 20, 2023.

Aspirants can check more about the eligibility, educational qualification vacancy and other details below:

OSSSC Recruitment 2023

Vacancy details

A total of 414 vacancies of Radiographers will be filled with this recruitment drive

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the vacancies must have passed the +2 Science Examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent, Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) from any Government or any other private institutions recognised by Government of Odisha or All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Applicants with higher qualifications, like Bachelor in Medical Radiation Technology (BMRT) or Master in Medical Radiation Technology (MRT) can also apply provided they have obtained the basic qualification i.e., Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT).

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as of the date of advertisement. Relaxation of Upper Age Limit for reserved category candidates is also applicable as per rules.

Salary Details

The candidates selected for the Radiographer posts will get Pay Scale of Pay matrix level 1: Rs 25500-81100, Pay Matrix level-7, Cell-01.

How to apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official OSSSC website-www.osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is October 20, 2023.

For more details candidates can check the official notification on the website.

Also Read: OPSC recruitment 2023 for 62 Assistant Fisheries Officer posts