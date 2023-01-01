OSSC recruitment 2023 for various technical posts, see details here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has advertised for recruitment to various technical posts in the year 2023.

The technical posts will be filled up under the Directorate of ESI Scheme, Odisha. The OSSC vacancy details are as follows:

1. Staff Nurse (Female): 80 vacancies

Qualification: +2 Science with G.N.M from any INC approved institution.

Scale of pay: Level 8-(Pay Matrix of 29200-92300)

2. Pharmacist: 80 vacancies

Qualification: +2 Science with diploma in pharmacy/bachelor in pharmacy from AICTE approved institutions and must have registered under Pharmacy Council of Odisha.

Scale of Pay: Level 7-(Pay Matrix of 25500-81100)

3. Junior Laboratory Technician: 40 vacancies

Qualification: +2 Science with diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology and have registered under the State Board of Medical Laboratory Technician of Odisha.

Scale of Pay: Level 7-(Pay Matrix of 25500-81100)

4. X-Ray Technician: 9 posts

Scale of Pay: Level 7-(Pay Matrix of 25500-81100)

5. Operation Theatre Assistant: 4 posts

Scale of Pay: Level 4-(Pay Matrix of 19900-63200)

6. Operation Theatre Technician: 4 posts

Scale of Pay: Level 7-(Pay Matrix of 25500-81100)

7. ANM (Female): 8 posts

Scale of Pay: Level 5-(Pay Matrix of 21700-69100)

8. ECG Technician: 4 posts

Scale of Pay: Level 7-(Pay Matrix of 25500-81100)

9. Dental Technician: 2 posts

Scale of Pay: Level 7-(Pay Matrix of 25500-81100)

10. CSSD Technician: 1 post

Scale of Pay: Level 5-(Pay Matrix of 21700-69100)

11. CSSD Assistant: 1 post

Scale of Pay: Level 4 (Pay Matrix of 19900-63200)

Age Limit: Candidates must not be below 21 years and above 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023 with usual age relaxations for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, Pwd and Ex-servicemen as per prevailing rules.

For other details, visit OSSC website or click