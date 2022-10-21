OPTCL announces new job vacancy, check details before applying

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (OPTCL), is one of the largest state-owned power utilities in the country, engaged in the business of Transmission of electricity in the State invites application from promising, energetic and bright candidates for Graduate (Degree) Engineering & Diploma (Technician) Engineering Apprenticeship For One Year Duration at different field units and offices across Odisha.

The interested candidates must apply on or before November 18, 2022.

Here are the OPTCL vacancy details:

Group A: GRADUATE (DEGREE) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 55

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering: 15

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: 10

Group B: DIPLOMA (TECHNICIAN) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE

Electrical Engineering: 125

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 20

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: 07

Monthly Stipend of OPTCL Recruitment 2022:

Group A: GRADUATE (DEGREE) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE: Rs. 9000/-

Group B: DIPLOMA (TECHNICIAN) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE: Rs. 8000/-

ESSENTIAL EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION of the OPTCL vacancy 2022:

Group A: GRADUATE (DEGREE) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering: BE / B. Tech in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering: BE / B. Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: BE / B. Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology from a recognized University / Institution.

Group B: DIPLOMA (TECHNICIAN) ENGINEERING APPRENTICE

Electrical Engineering: Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Board / Council / Institution.

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized Board / Council / Institution.

Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering: Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering from a recognized Board / Council / Institution.

Important dates: