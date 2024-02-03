OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Chemist posts from Feb 12

A new notification has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for recruitment to the position of Assistant Chemist in Group-B of Odisha Sub-ordinate Chemist Analysis Services Carde under Steel & Mines Department. The applictaion process will commence on February 12 and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 16. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

The pay scale for the Assistant Chemist is Rs 44,900 in Level-10, Cell-1 of the Pay Matrix as per ORSP rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and Allowances as may be sanctioned by Government of Odisha.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details:

The total number of vacancies is 22 Assistant Chemist posts.

Unreserved: 11

SEBC-02

Scheduled Caste-04

Scheduled tribe-05

Educational qualification:

The candidate must hold a minimum of a second-class postgraduate degree in chemistry, or an equivalent degree from a recognized college or institution, such as a postgraduate degree in applied chemistry, industrial chemistry, or analytical chemistry.

Age limit:

The candidate should be aged a minimum of 21 years, and the maximum age limit is 38 years.

Selection process:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the written examination and viva voce test.

OPSC Recruitment 2024 Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive after the application link opens on February 12, 2024 at the official site-www.opsc.gov.in. They should submit the application form before the last date that is March 16, 2024.

For detail, go check the notification PDF at the official site.