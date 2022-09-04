OPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies available for Assistant Director posts, Check details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a new notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director in Group B service of Odisha Planning Service cadre under the Planning and Convergence department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts at the official OPSC website. The online link for registration /re-registration shall be available from September 13, 2022. The last date for the submission of the registered application form is October 12, 2022.

As per the OPSC recruitment, A total of 9 posts for Assistant Director in the scale of pay of Rs 44,900 in level 10, cell-1 of pay matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual dearness allowance will be hired during this recruitment drive.

Check more details on education qualification, age limit, salary and how to apply below.

OPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of application: September 13, 2022

Last date of application: October 12, 2022.

OPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total posts- 9

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree with honors and post-graduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/ Agriculture Economics/Mathematics/Sociology with statistics from a recognized university.

OPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 and must not be above the age of 38 as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SEBC, SC, ST, Women and Ex-Servicemen. The maximum age of departmental candidates shall be relaxed upto 45 years.

Examination Fee: The examination fee for all categories has been exempted.

Method of Selection:

1. Written Test (multiple choice questions): 500 marks

2. Personality test or interview: 50 marks

Place of Exam: The written examination will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneswar depending on the number of candidates.

How to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts at the official OPSC website from September 13, 2022. The last date for the submission of the registered application form is October 12, 2022.