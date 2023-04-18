OPSC lecturer job vacancy 2023: Fresh notification issued; Check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 224 lecturers posts in 13 disciplines under Odisha Technical Education and Training Service Cadre (Group-B) under the Department of Skill Development and Technical Education.

According to the notification, the online application will begin from April 26 and will continue till May 26, 2023.

OPSC lecturers job vacancy 2023 details:

Civil Engineering: 45

Electrical Engineering: 43

Mechanical Engineering: 53

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 24

Computer Science & Engineering: 9

Mathematics: 11

Physics: 13

Chemistry: 13

Automobile Engineering: 3

Chemical Engineering: 2

Metallurgy: 5

Mining Engineering: 3

Geology: 2

Age limits:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the 1st day of August, 2022, i.e he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd August, 1984 and not later than 1st August, 2001. However, there will be relaxation for deserving candidates as per the law.

Method of selection:

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written examination and interview (personality test).

Know how to apply for OPSC lecturer job vacancy 2023:

Candidates must apply online through the website of the official website of OPSC (www.opsc.gov.in). Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily be rejected.

Click here to read the OPSC lecturer job vacancy 2023 notification