OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 1,42,400, Check Eligibility, and other details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector in Group B under the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha. A total of 47 Drug Inspector vacancies in the Odisha Drug Control Services will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for these positions can visit the official website opsc.gov.in when the application window opens from 15 September 2022. The last date to submit the online application is October 14, 2022.

Check more details regarding the recruitment below:

OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Important Date

Opening Date for Submission of Application: September 15, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: October 14, 2022

OPSC Drug Inspector Vacancy Details

Drug Inspector-47

Salary Details

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Level-10 (Rs.44,900/- to Rs.1,42,400/-) of Pay Matrix under ORSP rule.

Eligibility Criteria OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

A candidates must posses a degree of Pharmacy of Pharmaceutical Science or Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D) or Doctor of Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from recognized university established in India by law.

The candidate must be able to read, write and speak Odia.

Age Limit

The applicant must have attained the age of 21 and must not be above the age of 38 years by the 1st day of January, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written exam followed by Personality test.

How to Apply OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification:

The candidate must go through the details of the recruitment notification before filling up the online application form. Interested candidates who meets the all the eligibility criteria can apply online for the posts through the official website of the OPSC-www.opsconline.gov.in from 15 September to 14 October 2022.

Click Here To Read OPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF