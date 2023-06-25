OMC Manager job vacancy 2023: Deadline alert for job seekers, apply now

Deadline alert for the job seekers. The online application for the different Managerial post by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is ending tomorrow. The candidates who have not applied yet for the posts can apply soon.

As per the notification, a total of 16 posts will be filled during this recruitment drive.

OMC Manager job vacancy 2023 details:

SECURITY CADRE:

General Manager (Security), E-5 grade: 1

Manager (Security), E-3 grade: 4

CIVIL CADRE:

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: 2

Manager (Civil), E-3 grade: 3

LEGAL CADRE:

General Manager (Legal), E-5 grade: 1

Manager (Legal), E-3 grade: 1

FOREST & ENVIRONMENT CADRE:

Manager (Forest & Environment), E-3 grade: 3

MEDICAL OFFICER CADRE:

Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade: 1

Age limits:

SECURITY CADRE:

General Manager (Security), E-5 grade: Not above 44 years

Manager (Security), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

CIVIL CADRE:

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: Not above 40 years

Manager (Civil), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

LEGAL CADRE:

General Manager (Legal), E-5 grade: Not above 50 years

Manager (Legal), E-3 grade: Not above 40 years

FOREST & ENVIRONMENT CADRE:

Manager (Forest & Environment), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

MEDICAL OFFICER CADRE:

Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade: Not above 38 years

Education Qualification:

General Manager (Security), E-5 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Major of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Manager (Security), E-3 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Captain of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Manager (Civil), E-3 grade: BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

General Manager (Legal), E-5 grade: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognized University.

Manager (Legal), E-3 grade: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognized University.

Manager (Forest & Environment), E-3 grade: B. Tech. in Environmental Engineering from an University / Institute recognized by AICTE.

Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade: MBBS Degree from recognized University / Institute. Preference shall be given to the candidates with higher qualification & experience.

How to apply:

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website: http://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificates etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 26.06.2023 positively

Click here to read the OMC Manager Job vacancy 2023 notificaion.