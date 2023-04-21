OMC issues fresh notification, salary will be up to Rs 2,16,300

OMC manager recruitment: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has issued a fresh notification and invited applications from dynamic & competent professionals for the following post.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by 18.05.2023 positively and the selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 2,16,300.

OMC vacancy details:

Name of the Post:

General Manager (Civil), E-7 Grad

Total post:

One

Scale of Pay:

Rs 1,27,100- to Rs 2,16,300.

Age as on 31.03.2023:

Not above 55 years

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website: http://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificates etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 18.05.2023 positively.

Qualification:

Essential: BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Desirable: M. Tech/ MBA/PGDM in Construction Management/ Project Management/ Structural Engineering/ Architecture shall have an added advantage.

Experience:

Minimum 20 years’ post-qualification experience in drawing, design & estimation of civil projects, rate analysis, tendering, execution, supervision and monitoring of different civil / infrastructure projects, housing, roads, environmental/statutory constructions etc.

Must have sound knowledge of project report/proposal preparation, preparation of BOQ & report preparation, framing of contract terms & contract finalization, tendering procedures, revision & finalisation of works, preparation of bills & bill evaluation, investigation & evaluation of civil projects etc.

Knowledge of Auto CAD & other software, exposures to SAP environment and E-Procurement will also be an added advantage.

Interested eligible candidates are required to fill up the application format & submit the same duly filled in by 18.05.2023 positively. Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected.

Click here to read the OMC General Manager (Civil) Recruitment notification.