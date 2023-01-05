Odisha Civil Services Main Exam 2021 schedule announced, check details

The schedule of the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 has been announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). As per the announcement, the examination will be conducted between February 21 and March 10, 2023.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission has scheduled to conduct the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from February 21, 2023 to March 10 (except on March 7 and March 8) pursuant to advertisement no.25 of 2021-22,” said OPSC in a notification.

The examination is slated to be held in two sittings -Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon) and Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm).

Here is the complete schedule of Odisha Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021:

February 21, 2023:

Odia Language in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

English in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 22, 2023:

General Studies, Paper I in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

General Studies, Paper II in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 23, 2023:

English Essay in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon):

No exam in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 24, 2023:

History Paper I, Chemistry Paper I, Statistics Paper I in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

Philosophy Paper I, Geology Paper I in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 25, 2023:

Anthropology Paper I, Sociology Paper I in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

Fisheries Science, Paper I, Law Paper I, Zoology Paper I in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

Political Science and International Relations, Paper I, Public Administration Paper I in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon).

Indian Language and Literature Paper I in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 27, 2023:

Geography Paper I, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Paper I in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

Paper I of Agriculture, Mathematics, Psychology: Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 28, 2023:

Home Science Paper I in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon

Paper I of Botany and Economics in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

March 1, 2023:

Forestry, Education Paper I in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon

Commerce and Accountancy, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Paper II in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm).

March 2, 2023:

Paper I of Agricultural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon).

Paper II of Agricultural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm).

March 3, 2023:

Commerce and Accountancy, Management and Physics Paper II in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

Paper II of Forestry and Education in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm).

March 4, 2023:

Botany Paper-II, Economics Paper-II in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

Home Science, Paper-II March 5, 2023 Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon): Agriculture, Paper-II, Mathematics, Paper-II, Psychology, Paper-II in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

Geography Paper-II, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper II in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm)

March 6, 2023:

Indian Language & Literature Paper II in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon)

Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Paper-II in Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm).

March 9, 2023:

Fisheries Science, Paper-II, Law, Zoology, Paper-II in Forenoon Session (9 am to 12 noon).

Anthropology, Paper-II, Sociology, Paper-II I Afternoon Session (2 pm to 5 pm).

March 10, 2023: