Odisha CGL: New examination pattern for over 600 vacancies, know details

According to a new decision taken by the Odisha Cabinet, Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination will be held instead of multiple exams for Group-B and Group-C of State Cadre posts or Service Rules, 2022.

As per the government officials, this initiative is aimed at streamlining the recruitment processes as well as completing the recruitment faster. This move is also aimed towards saving time of the applicants and reducing exam related expenditure.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has not yet issued an official notification regarding the CGL. Once an official notification is released, the number of vacancies, examination pattern, and other details will be clear.

OSSC chairman Abhay, informed that the Common Graduate Level Recruitment Exam will be held every year. It will have a preliminary exam, a main exam and some qualifying tests. He further informed that 19 services/posts are covered under CGLRE as approved by Cabinet and a detailed advertisement is likely to be issued in the current month.

In a tweet he mentioned that there were over six hundred vacancies for GLCRE 22, and almost 4 hundred vacancies in Group B alone.

Six hundred + vacancies for GLCRE 22 .Almost 4 hundred vacancies in Group B alone GrB Vacancies include Handicrafts Promotion Officer ,Small Saving & Financial Inclusion officer ,Jr Employment officer ,Jr Correction officer ,Auditor n Inspector of Cooperative Societies — Abhay ଅଭୟ अभय IPS ( Retd) (@abhayips86) October 16, 2022

He also shared information about the examination pattern in a tweet.

CGLRE 2022 will consist of Stage 1 Prelimin Exam ,MCQ Stage 2 Main Written

Paper 1 Language ( Odia n English )

Paper 2 General Studies

Merit list based on these 2 papers only . Qualifying -Computer Skill Test for some services ,Maths test for Auditors only . Stage3 CV — Abhay ଅଭୟ अभय IPS ( Retd) (@abhayips86) October 18, 2022

The OSSC chief informed that the recruiting body will soon invite applications for 60 vacancies with +2 eligibility.