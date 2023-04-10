NTPC vacancy 2023: Fresh notification issued, check details

NTPC vacancy 2023: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is looking for experienced professionals as Assistant Manager in the area of Project Construction/Erection at E3 level.

The NTPC is all set to recruit a total of 66 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

NTPC vacancy 2023 details:

Name and number of posts:

Civil Construction: 24

Mechanical Erection: 30

Electrical Erection: 12

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: 07.04.2023

Last date for online application: 21.04.2023

Qualification and Experience Profiles:

Assistant Manager (Electrical Erection):

Qualification: B.E/B. Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience Profile: Minimum 07 years of post-qualification executive experience in electrical equipment erection/commissioning. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in the area of 132 kV & above switchyards/substation works, LT / MV/ HT Switchgears, Power transformers.

Assistant Manager (Mechanical Erection):

Qualification: B.E/B. Tech Degree in Mechanical/Production with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience Profile: Minimum 07 years of post-qualification executive experience in the area of equipment erection / mechanical erection / structural steel erection work in thermal power project. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in the area of Pressure parts erection, Heavy equipment installations, material handling systems, Steam Turbine & Generator erection.

Assistant Manager (Civil Construction):

Qualification: B.E/B. Tech Degree in Civil/Construction with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience Profile: Minimum 07 years of post-qualification executive experience in civil construction in thermal/hydropower projects. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in the area of General Civil works of power plants, Tall Structure (chimney / natural draft cooling towers), Deep Excavation works: Wagon tippler/track hopper / Cooling Water Pump House.

Experience Requirement (For all posts): Minimum 07 years of post-qualification experience (excluding training period, if any) in the executive cadre in the relevant area in a Govt./Public Sector Undertaking or Private company of repute, out of which minimum 03 years’ experience in the post and scale of Rs 50000 – Rs 160000 or above (IDA pay scale of E2 grade or above of NTPC effective from 01.01.2017) or equivalent level/post profile.

Upper Age Limit (For all posts):

35 years

Level/Pay Scale:

E3 Grade/ IDA (Rs 60000 – Rs 180000)

Application fee:

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

How to apply:

Interested candidates should log on to our website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidates.

Click here to read the NTPC vacancy 2023 notification.