OSSC Regular Teacher prelim exam result announced, Check details

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of the preliminary examination conducted for regular teachers post recruitment in secondary schools of teh state. The Preliminary Examination (CBRE) was held from March 10 to 13, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check whether they have passed the preliminary exam or not in the official website. The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the commission-www.ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was held for a total of 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department.

A total of 6405 candidates have passed the preliminary examination in the TGT Arts category, 3785 in TGT PCM and 3374 in TGT CBZ category. These shortlisted candidates can now appear for the Main Examination.

According to the official notification of OSSC, the list contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing the Main Written Examination of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) and TGT Science (CBZ) for the post of Regular Teacher-2022. They have been selected based on the performance of the candidates in the Preliminary Examination (CBRE) held from 10.03.2023 to 13.03.2023.

The commission has not released the date of the Main examinations yet, we expect it to be out soon.

“The date of the Main Written Examination will be intimated in due course. The shortlisted candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in regularly to know updates in this regard,” the commission added.