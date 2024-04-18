Northern Railway Group D Recruitment: Vacancy out for various posts, details inside

Northern Railway Group D Recruitment: The Northern Railways is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. The vacancies available are for Group ‘D’ positions under sports quota. 38 vacant posts will be filled up under the recruitment drive. An official notification for the same has been released.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. It is important to note that the last date for submission of online applications is May 16, 2024. Applications need to be submitted via the concerned website at rrcnr.org. For more details, check below:
Important Dates for Northern Railway Group D Recruitment
- Starting date for submission of online applications: April 16, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: May 16, 2024
- Date for Sports trial: June 10, 2024
Eligibility for Northern Railway Group D Recruitment
Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying for the recruitment need to hold their class 10 pass certificate.
- They should also hold the required achievements in sports, as mentioned in the notification.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit for applying: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit for applying: 25 years of age
For detailed information on eligibility, candidates can check the official notification.
Selection Process
The final selection of candidates will be done based on the following:
- Performance in screening
- Document verification
- Sports trial
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to the visit the website www.rrcnr.org.
- From there, they need to click on the link that reads “Northern Railway Recruitment 2024.”
- Fill up the application form with all required details.
- Upload all necessary documents, pay the application fee and submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.