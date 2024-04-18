Northern Railway Group D Recruitment: Vacancy out for various posts, details inside

Northern Railway Group D Recruitment: The Northern Railways is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. The vacancies available are for Group ‘D’ positions under sports quota. 38 vacant posts will be filled up under the recruitment drive. An official notification for the same has been released.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. It is important to note that the last date for submission of online applications is May 16, 2024. Applications need to be submitted via the concerned website at rrcnr.org. For more details, check below:

Important Dates for Northern Railway Group D Recruitment

Starting date for submission of online applications: April 16, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: May 16, 2024

Date for Sports trial: June 10, 2024

Eligibility for Northern Railway Group D Recruitment

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the recruitment need to hold their class 10 pass certificate.

They should also hold the required achievements in sports, as mentioned in the notification.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit for applying: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit for applying: 25 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility, candidates can check the official notification.

Selection Process

The final selection of candidates will be done based on the following:

Performance in screening

Document verification

Sports trial

How to Apply