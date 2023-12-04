NTPC Limited invites applications for Assistant Mine Surveyor posts

NTPC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Mine Surveyor. Interested candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website at ntpc.co.in. The application process has already started and the last date for the application form submission is December 8.

A total of 11 vacancies for Assistant Mine Surveyor post will be filled with this recruitment drive. Check more details about the recruitment process here.

Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies for Assistant Mine Surveyor.

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicant should possess a degree in Civil/Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with a Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Open Cast Coal Mines.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC category Candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300. Meanwhile, SC/ST/XSM category & female candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2023