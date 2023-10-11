NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 495 vacant posts through GATE score
Candidates willing to apply for NTPC recruitment 2023 can submit their applications online on or before October 20, 2023.
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is inviting applications for several vacant posts of Engineering Executive Trainees. A total of 495 vacant posts are available. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the official website of NTPC. It is to be noted that the final selection of the candidates will be done based on their GATE scores.
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date for submission of online applications is October 20, 2023. For further details, check below:
NTPC Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: October 6, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: October 20, 2023
NTPC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Electrical: 120 posts
- Mechanical: 200 posts
- Electronics/ Instrumentation: 80 posts
- Civil: 30 posts
- Mining: 65 posts
NTPC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
- The candidates applying should hold a full time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology with minimum 65 percent marks.
- The candidate must have appeared for GATE 2023.
- Maximum age limit to be able to apply: 27 years of age
For detailed information, interested candidates are advised to check the official notification.
Selection Process
- Candidates must have qualified GATE 2023 examination.
- The final list of the selected candidates will be prepared after the verification of documents based on GATE 2023 performance.
Also Read: RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Exam Postponed; Check New Dates
Application fee
- For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ XSM: Nil
- For female candidates: Nil
- For candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC: Rs 300 (Non-Refundable)
How to Apply
- Candidates will have to apply through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in
- During the process of online registration, candidates will have to upload their photograph and GATE-2023 registration number.
- Register by filling in all the required details
- After the completion of registration process, the candidate will be provided with a unique application number.
- Make the payment and submit your application.