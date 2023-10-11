NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 495 vacant posts through GATE score

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is inviting applications for several vacant posts of Engineering Executive Trainees. A total of 495 vacant posts are available. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the official website of NTPC. It is to be noted that the final selection of the candidates will be done based on their GATE scores.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date for submission of online applications is October 20, 2023. For further details, check below:

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: October 6, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: October 20, 2023

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Electrical: 120 posts

Mechanical: 200 posts

Electronics/ Instrumentation: 80 posts

Civil: 30 posts

Mining: 65 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The candidates applying should hold a full time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology with minimum 65 percent marks.

The candidate must have appeared for GATE 2023.

Maximum age limit to be able to apply: 27 years of age

For detailed information, interested candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Selection Process

Candidates must have qualified GATE 2023 examination.

The final list of the selected candidates will be prepared after the verification of documents based on GATE 2023 performance.

Application fee

For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ XSM: Nil

For female candidates: Nil

For candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC: Rs 300 (Non-Refundable)

How to Apply